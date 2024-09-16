Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $250.05 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

