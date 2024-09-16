Wrapped XDC Price Hits $0.0279 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $148,687.66 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,009,762 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,166,677.2979441. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.0276924 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $156,493.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

