Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.92.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Energy Company Profile
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
