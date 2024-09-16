Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,627,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 37,936,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.6 days.

Xiaomi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $2.45 on Monday. Xiaomi has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

