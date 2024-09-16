xSUSHI Price Hits $0.88 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $1,763.78 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

