Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSWD traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.0093 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

