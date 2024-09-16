Zentry (ZENT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.82 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $96.82 million and $4.08 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01670843 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,742,396.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

