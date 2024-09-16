zkSync Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $401.53 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. zkSync has a market capitalization of $401.53 million and $39.84 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, zkSync has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10777174 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $36,273,992.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

