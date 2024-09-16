Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,124,392.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares in the company, valued at $720,904,218.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,715 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,953 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,738,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,041,000 after purchasing an additional 131,683 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,138,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,857 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,797,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,304,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.