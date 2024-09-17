16,690 Shares in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,690 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.13% of Natural Resource Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 1,035.2% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,890,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.49. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 70.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

