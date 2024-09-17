2,069 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STE opened at $243.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.27. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on STE

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.