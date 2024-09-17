27,885 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

