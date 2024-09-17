3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.43.

Shares of MMM opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $135.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

