4,090 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

