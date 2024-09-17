42-coin (42) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.99

42-coin (42) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $24,064.74 or 0.40024663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00106180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011121 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

