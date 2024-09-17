48,094 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,094 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after buying an additional 78,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial cut their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

