60,936 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,048,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 172,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.