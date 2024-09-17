84,540 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $2,622,118.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,225,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 1.82. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

