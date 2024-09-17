A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 22,000 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. 320,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,658. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Maxim Group began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.