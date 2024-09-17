A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 37,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

