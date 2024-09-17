Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 935,239 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE LNG opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $187.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.