Abbot Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after acquiring an additional 542,503 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

NYSE SHOP opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

