Abbot Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,291,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $292.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.