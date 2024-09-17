Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after acquiring an additional 141,788 shares during the period.

ANF stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

