Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:THQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 62,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,534. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
