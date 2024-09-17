Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:THQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 62,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,534. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.