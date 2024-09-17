ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACVA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 301,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 61,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,148,837.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,122.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,129 shares of company stock worth $11,126,042. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 217.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 952,929 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 45.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 552,719 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.