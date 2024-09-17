ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.24. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 20,103 shares trading hands.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Stories

