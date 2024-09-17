Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. 320,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.