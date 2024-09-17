Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Head to Head Analysis

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Arteris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arteris and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Arteris currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.33%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Advantest.

Arteris has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -68.37% -274.66% -35.43% Advantest 14.65% 18.20% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arteris and Advantest”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $53.30 million 5.15 -$36.87 million ($1.03) -6.92 Advantest $3.37 billion 9.89 $429.80 million $0.58 77.86

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats Arteris on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers SIA products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; and Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease and other businesses. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

