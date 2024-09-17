agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 38,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGL

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 4,394,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. agilon health has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.