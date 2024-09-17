Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,864,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 215,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $1,734,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.