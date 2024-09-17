Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALRS opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $426.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 85,625.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.