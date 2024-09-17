Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,061,300 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 2,698,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.5 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ANCTF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 8,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

