Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.7 days.
Allegro.eu Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.
About Allegro.eu
