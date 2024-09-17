Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.7 days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

About Allegro.eu

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.