Alpha Family Trust Buys Shares of 1,050 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,573,075,000 after buying an additional 2,163,068 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,787,543,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,772,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $378,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.52.

Biogen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

