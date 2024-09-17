Alpha Family Trust Makes New $466,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,442,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after purchasing an additional 279,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

