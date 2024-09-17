Alpha Financial Partners LLC Buys 130 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after buying an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $614.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.