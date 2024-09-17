Alpha Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

