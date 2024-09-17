Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $539,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,316,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $382.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $378.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

