Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $222.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $158.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,167 shares of company stock worth $30,139,931. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

