Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.30.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 206.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of C$1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.31 million. Research analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0539234 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
