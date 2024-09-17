Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

ALVOF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,503. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 26.72%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

