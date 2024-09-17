Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

