American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Boosted by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8,674.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 300,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 297,085 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 113.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

