Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,954.0 days.

Ampol Price Performance

Shares of CTXAF stock remained flat at $19.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ampol has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

About Ampol

(Get Free Report)

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.