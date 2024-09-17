Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,954.0 days.
Ampol Price Performance
Shares of CTXAF stock remained flat at $19.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ampol has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.
About Ampol
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampol
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.