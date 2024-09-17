Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 17th (ATH, AXP, BTE, BYD, CAG, CJ, CNQ, CVE, DECK, FIS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 17th:

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $263.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)

had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$59.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$29.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $887.00 to $147.83. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $96.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$99.00.

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) was given a C$0.80 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $480.00 to $509.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$35.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $95.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by Leerink Partners from $60.00 to $48.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$64.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $279.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

