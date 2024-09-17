Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Price Target at $27.96

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $252,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,149,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,560. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SentinelOne by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.