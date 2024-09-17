Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) PT at $65.63

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,102 shares of company stock worth $2,076,659. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

