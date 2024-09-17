Analysts Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) PT at $71.50

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,239,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,227,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 257,056 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

