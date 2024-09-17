Analyzing ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) & Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Bridger Aerospace Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $14.41 2.14 Bridger Aerospace Group $73.25 million 1.68 -$77.36 million ($1.75) -1.49

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Bridger Aerospace Group -59.69% N/A -15.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Bridger Aerospace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 105.94%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

